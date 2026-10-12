Powerful short film drives vital new pulmonary fibrosis awareness campaign

Pulmonary fibrosis is on the rise and is being brought into sharp focus by a new short film alerting more people in the UAE to the disease.

The video is central to a major awareness campaign by leading research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, explaining the effects of the condition and how seeking urgent intervention can prevent further suffering.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive pulmonary fibrosis are lung conditions that can have a profound impact on patients’ everyday lives, on their families, and can prove fatal if left untreated.

The Boehringer Ingelheim film, launched during an event titled “A Breath of Hope”, will stream across the company’s social media channels, delivering a motivational yet simple message about a complex disease.

It follows a man with a persistent dry cough as he shares an elevator ride with a young girl and a medical professional. They ask about his health and help him confront the issue by urging him to see a doctor about his symptoms.

Boehringer Ingelheim describes pulmonary fibrosis as a “serious condition that remains under recognised”. IPF and PPF are characterised by progressive scarring of the lungs, which causes an irreversible decline in lung function.

Common symptoms can also include shortness of breath, fatigue, and weight loss.

The film brings a different perspective and understanding about people living with pulmonary fibrosis, but not necessarily knowing they have it.

Ousama Alhaj, general manager and head of human pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim, Near East and UAE, said it is “part of a journey” built on its legacy of more than 100 years in respiratory care.

“Talking about the disease is something, but living with it is something else,” he told The National.

“We see that it is under-diagnosed; people don’t know exactly what IPF is, so we decided we needed this campaign.

“Part of our responsibility is to educate the patient, so we are going to continue that in order to raise awareness.”

This includes recognising the symptoms and not delaying visiting a doctor so a timely diagnosis can be obtained, said Alhaj.

IPF and PPF are actually considered rare, but figures show that together they are believed to affect up to 9.2 million people globally.

Their progressive nature makes early recognition particularly important. However, studies have suggested diagnosis can be delayed by one to two years, meaning potentially more damage is done.

Alhaj added: “This is the message: getting an early diagnosis and starting treatment is critical in slowing disease progression and supporting a better quality of life.”

Not least in the UAE, where recent developments in pulmonary fibrosis care have brought important progress for patients and healthcare professionals working to improve disease management, following the approval of a new treatment option.

The film brings a different perspective and understanding about people living with pulmonary fibrosis, but not necessarily knowing they have it. Supplied Image Show caption: The film brings a different perspective and understanding ab…

The Boehringer Ingelheim awareness initiative, therefore, comes at a pivotal time.

Dr Bassam Mahboub, vice president of the Emirates Thoracic Society, said case numbers are rising, partly due to increased detection.

“There might be also another explanation why…because of the prevalence of smokers and environmental hazards,” he said.

“But I think the main reason is awareness and us doing a better medical screening job, picking up these things earlier.”

This, however, can only happen if people take prompt action when they show symptoms.

“If you are dealing with the disease itself, it is pretty much easier than dealing with its consequences,” said Mahboub.

“Just get it checked - 80/90 per cent of the time it’s not PF, it’s something else we can sort out. But if it is, let’s do something about it. Better to be safe than sorry.”

While contributing factors can also be occupational, PPF can develop in people living with other conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis.

Mahboub explained that it is characterised by progressive scarring of the lung interstitium - the lining of the lungs - making them stiff, reducing their ability to expand. This makes it increasingly difficult for the body to take in oxygen, and as PPF progresses, everyday activities become tougher and the risk of death increases. However, in IPF, the cause of this scarring

“They cannot breathe all the way out because of the scarring,” Mahboub explained. “And when we examine them, we hear what we call Velcro-like crackles”

The condition is more common in older adults, smokers and former smokers. Causes may also include medication and genetic factors, but can also be unidentifiable.

Speakers at the film launch said early screening is particularly important for people with autoimmune conditions, persistent symptoms or relevant exposures.

However, symptoms are sometimes mistaken for ageing, tiredness, lack of fitness, allergies, infection, or other conditions including asthma.

“We are telling the public that it’s a bad disease…you cannot cure it,” continued Mahboub.

“So we need to diagnose it early, and there are good medications that will make them live in a healthy way…instead of going all the way downhill.

“We ask them to stay healthy in terms of not smoking. We encourage people to do exercise and to stay fit because in all diseases, not just lung fibrosis, people who are physically active do better than people who are not.

"Having good muscles will make the muscles use less oxygen and put less burden on the lungs.”

Dr Shamma Al Nokhatha, president of the Emirates Society for Rheumatology, highlighted how interstitial lung disease could be associated with other conditions such as systemic sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory myositis, lupus, Sjögren’s disease and mixed connective tissue disease.

“Rheumatoid arthritis is a very common condition in rheumatology,” she said. “It’s more affecting the joint, but might have lung involvement too. “Inflammatory myositis will present with a weakness in the shoulder and a head rash, but it also can involve the lung. We have also lupus … it can affect many organs, including the lung.”

Founded in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim has worked to advance respiratory health, pioneering treatments across conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and PPF.

It builds on its scientific expertise through research, development and strategic collaborations aimed at advancing new therapies and improving outcomes for people living with serious lung conditions.

Alhaj further emphasised “the importance of bringing greater visibility to a condition that is often under-recognised and can significantly affect quality of life”.

He added: “I do believe that raising awareness is a journey … that raising awareness is an important part of our responsibility.

Boehringer Ingelheim describes pulmonary fibrosis as a 'serious condition that remains under recognised'. Supplied Image Show caption: Boehringer Ingelheim describes pulmonary fibrosis as a 'seri…

“We know that scientific progress must go hand-in-hand with greater disease awareness and timely diagnosis. Earlier recognition of symptoms and timely conversation with healthcare professionals can help support earlier diagnosis and better inform patient journeys.”

Al Nokhatha also suggested people who are already diagnosed “might help other colleagues or family to understand the concept of the disease”.

“The next chapter in pulmonary fibrosis care should be defined not only by scientific progress, but by how effectively we translate that progress into earlier recognition and better patient journeys,” she added.

"That means strengthening awareness across patients, families and healthcare professionals, and making sure people with persistent symptoms are connected to the right care at the right time.”

Mahboub added: “The takeaway message is: pulmonary fibrosis is a bad disease, but we are telling you now, today, that there is hope, and the hope gets even better if you diagnose early…diagnose it correctly, and we manage it the right way.”

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim