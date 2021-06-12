Saudi Arabia restricts Hajj to residents only for a second year

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that only residents and citizens of the kingdom will be permitted to perform Hajj this year, with pilgrim numbers limited to 60,000, because of the health threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken in view of the global situation and the emergence of new mutations of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the state Saudi Press Agency.

Only people between the ages of 18 and 65 who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior and are free of chronic diseases will be allowed to perform Hajj this year, the ministry said.

The annual pilgrimage is expected to begin around July 17. Nearly 2.5 million pilgrims performed Hajj in 2019, the year before the pandemic broke.

The ministry said full details of the requirements and the health protocols for those taking part would be announced later on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia last year limited the Hajj to about 1,000 residents. Two-thirds were foreign residents from among the 160 different nationalities that would have normally been represented at the pilgrimage. One-third were Saudi security personnel and medical staff.

There were expectations that pilgrims from abroad would be allowed to take parts this year after Saudi Arabia eased strict border controls imposed after the pandemic began in early 2020, but the Hajj ministry said the global situation was still a concern.

"In light of what the whole world is witnessing with the coronavirus pandemic ... and the emergence of new variants, the relevant authorities have continued to monitor the global health situation," the ministry said.

"Considering the large crowds that perform Hajj, spending long periods of time in multiple and specific places... required the highest levels of health precautions."

Authorities reopened the Grand Mosque in Makkah last October for prayers and the Umrah pilgrimage, which can be performed throughout the year, but with stringent health controls to prevent the spread on infection. Only 20,000 Umrah pilgrims are allow each day, and a total of 60,000 worshippers for daily prayers.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded more than 460,000 coronavirus infections, including 7,536 deaths.

The health ministry says it has administered more than 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine among its population of more than 34 million.