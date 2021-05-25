Parents and teachers share mixed emotions as Saudi Arabia announces in-person schooling from August

Saudi pupils sit for their final high school exams in the port city of Jeddah on May 24, 2015. AFP

Parents and teachers in Saudi Arabia are rushing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as schools and universities across the kingdom are planning to return to full-time, in-person classes starting August this year.

The kingdom's Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that pupils would go back to schools starting in August, co-ordinated by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health.

All those attending events, entering government, private and educational establishments and using public transport in Saudi Arabia must be vaccinated.

“The vaccination is mandatory to return to education in the presence of teachers and members of the teaching staff in universities and training institutions,” the Ministry of Interior said.

Some parents expressed concern about the safety of young children going back to in-person classes, as measures to stop coronavirus spreading in classrooms are yet to be released.

"I have mixed feelings about it. I do think kids need it, they have missed out on so much this past year and the level of education they are receiving online is not the same as in school," Alaa Bayram, an American living in the kingdom told The National.

"But I won't say I'm not worried. I am," she said.

Others feel more comfortable with the idea.

“I really would like my son to go to school next year. I feel comfortable about that since me and my husband took two doses of the vaccine. Also the vaccine is mandatory for all staff so hopefully it will be safe,” said Manar Elhusseini, a Lebanese expatriate living in the kingdom.

“We are struggling at home and I feel the disadvantages of staying at home are more than going to school now. I can't wait to be back to the system again.”

The Ministry of Education said on Thursday that staff must speed up the process to get the vaccine to ensure they are fully vaccinated by the start of in-person schooling.

The Ministry said vaccination was a requisite "for entry to educational facilities and to ensure the regularity of the educational process for the next academic year".

Teachers who spoke to The National are concerned about social distancing and providing a safe atmosphere for children during the pandemic.

"They must split classes and rotate, meaning alternate classes for big groups so we can avoid having more than 10 children in a classroom at a time with social-distancing measures in place," Ms Natasha, a teacher living in the kingdom told The National.

Imam Muhammad bin Saud University in Riyadh on Sunday announced that vaccination was a prerequisite for attending university classes and for summer semester exams.

This includes faculty members and students who should receive two doses of the coronavirus vaccine or one dose 14 days prior to entering the premises or a person recovering from the infection.

The university said the announcement did not apply to "practical and clinical courses" and urged everyone to adhere to precautionary measures including social distancing, wearing a mask, and using hand sanitiser.

