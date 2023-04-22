Saudi Arabia says it will evacuate citizens and other countries' nationals from Sudan

Saudi Arabia has begun procedures to evacuate its citizens and nationals of "brotherly and friendly countries" from Sudan, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, as fighting between rival Sudanese forces entered a second week.

The move comes under directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "to oversee the care and well-being of the citizens of the kingdom in Saudi Arabia", the Foreign Ministry said.

Separately, Sudan's military said diplomats and citizens from the US, Britain, France and China would be leaving Khartoum aboard a military aircraft.

"This is expected to start immediately," the military's statement said.

They said that earlier on Saturday, members of the Saudi diplomatic mission in Khartoum travelled overland to Port Sudan on the Red Sea and flew from there to Saudi Arabia.

Jordan's diplomats will leave the country by the same route, it said.

Violence broke out on April 15 in Sudan's capital Khartoum between the army led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group led by Gen Mohamed Dagalo.

The former allies seized power in a 2021 coup but later fell out in a power struggle.

The fighting killed at least 413 people and injured 3,551 in the first week, according to the World Health Organisation.

The army announced on Friday that it had "agreed to a ceasefire for three days" for the Eid Al Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called for a day earlier.

However, intermittent explosions rocked the city despite both sides expressing willingness to observe the truce.

Two previous 24-hour ceasefires announced earlier in the week were also ignored.