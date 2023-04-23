UK sends 1,200 military personnel to Sudan for embassy airlift

More than 1,200 military personnel were sent to evacuate British diplomats and their families from Sudan on Sunday.

The 16 Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF were involved in the evacuation of the British embassy in Khartoum, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

The Sudanese army and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have been fighting for more than a week and more than 400 people were reported to have been killed.

Speaking to the BBC, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the evacuation was complex as the embassy was located between the two warring factions' headquarters.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the “bravery” of the military personnel and the “commitment” of embassy staff.

“UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan,” he said in a statement.

Mr Sunak added that the evacuation was a response to escalating violence and threats against foreign diplomats and embassy properties.

“We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country,” he said.

Mr Sunak called for an “immediate and prolonged” ceasefire that would allow civilians to leave Sudan.

“I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones,” he said.

The US, France and Italy have also evacuated their staff as the conflict continues.

A UK government representative said it was working around the clock to ensure remaining British citizens in Sudan were safe.

“The UK government will do all we can to ensure the safe passage of our citizens in what remains a very challenging context.

“In the meantime, our advice to British nationals is to shelter in place and contact the Foreign Office to register your location and contact details.”