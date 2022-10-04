Saudi Arabia and US discuss military and defence co-operation

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the Saudi-US partnership with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin on Tuesday.
The Saudi defence minister said he had received a phone call from Mr Austin, during which they discussed ways to strengthen military and defence co-operation.
“We also discussed a number of international developments and issues of common concern,” Prince Khalid added on Twitter.
Prince Khalid was named the kingdom's defence minister last month in a Cabinet reshuffle decreed by King Salman.
