Saudi Arabia and US discuss military and defence co-operation

Defence chiefs of both countries also discussed international developments

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman heads his first meeting with military officials at the Ministry of Defence in Riyadh. Reuters
Amr Mostafa
Oct 04, 2022
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the Saudi-US partnership with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin on Tuesday.

The Saudi defence minister said he had received a phone call from Mr Austin, during which they discussed ways to strengthen military and defence co-operation.

“We also discussed a number of international developments and issues of common concern,” Prince Khalid added on Twitter.

Prince Khalid was named the kingdom's defence minister last month in a Cabinet reshuffle decreed by King Salman.

Updated: October 04, 2022, 6:05 PM
