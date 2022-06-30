Hologram doctor checking Hajj pilgrims at Madinah airport

The vast number of pilgrims descending on Madinah for this year’s Hajj can now be checked over by a doctor with a difference — in the form of a hologram.

The new state-of-the-art technology, available at the holy city’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, will offer people diagnosis by doctors more than 800 kilometres away, in Seha Virtual Hospital (SVH), Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahd Al Jalajel announced the launch of the Holo-Doctor service for international pilgrims arriving in the kingdom, of which there had been about 313,000 by Wednesday, Hajj authorities said.

Saudi Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel, launched Tuesday, June 28th, the Holo-Doctor service, for pilgrims attending this year's Hajj season, via Madinah Int airport.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said 252,140 pilgrims had landed at the city's international airport, while 60,731 had arrived in the city by land since the beginning of Hajj season.

The new cutting-edge medical service developed by the Saudi Telecom Company aims to provide real-time consultation on intensive care, strokes and radiology from an interactive virtual team working around the clock.

Patients will need to stand in front of the machine at the airport to be examined by a doctor virtually. The medical professional will be able to analyse the patient's vital signs and consult or prescribe any required medication.

Mr Al Jalajel said Seha Virtual Hospital is now linked to many services offered in Makkah and Madinah to Hajj pilgrims.

The kingdom’s health authorities will provide 24/7 medical assistance and consultation services to pilgrims through a toll-free number 937, or on the SEHATY app throughout the pilgrimage season.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has hired 10,000 workers to serve pilgrims performing Hajj this year, with the kingdom adopting enhanced AI technology to improve this year’s experience.

Saudi Arabia's Communications and Information Technology Commission said its systems and networks had been fully installed, with more than 11,000 Wi-Fi access points and 5,900 communication towers across the two holy cities.

CITC governor Dr Mohammed Al Tamimi said the kingdom’s infrastructure would help to smooth the passage of fulfilling a lifelong dream for pilgrims performing Hajj, while enhancing their digital experience.