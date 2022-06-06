Saudi Arabia places 13 people and three groups on its terrorist list

Saudi Arabia on Monday designated 13 people and three entities as terrorists.

The kingdom said those on the list are involved in financing terrorist groups.

“The Terrorist Financing Targeting Centre member states jointly designate 13 individuals and three entities affiliated with different terrorist organisations,” a statement from Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA said.

The TFTC is a collaborative approach established in 2017 by Gulf states and the US aimed at confronting new and evolving threats arising from financing terrorism.

Three people were linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, four people and one company linked to ISIS, while six financiers were identified as having ties to Boko Haram and two terrorist groups Saraya Al Ashtar and Saraya Al Mukht.

The designation marks the five-year anniversary of the TFTC, a multilateral body created to strengthen co-operation among seven countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the US – to disrupt terrorist-financing networks and related activities of mutual concern.

"The Centre will continue to co-ordinate its actions and efforts to disrupt terror financing and financial intelligence sharing," said the SPA.

"It will also build capacity of member states in order to target activities that pose a threat to the national security of centre members."