Saudi Arabia and Greece to consider establishing joint-investment fund

Saudi Arabia and Greece agreed to study the possibility of establishing a joint investment fund.

The countries agreed to "maximize the use of points of intersection" in the sectors of renewable energy, military and pharmaceuticals, and logistics services, during talks between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Royal Court at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The Greek prime minister, who was visiting the kingdom to attend the Green Middle East Initiative Summit, praised the kingdom's positive role in combating climate challenges.

On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed attended the Future Investment Initiative summit during Mr Mitsotakis's session.

Read More Saudi Arabia to establish investment fund to combat climate change in the region

The leaders exchanged views on regional and international affairs.

The visit helped “celebrate the relations of friendship and co-operation between Saudi Arabia and the Greek Republic”, state media said.

Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah also attended the meeting.

They discussed co-operation in desalination plants, drinking water, water transmission lines, sewage treatment plants and dams in ongoing and future projects, as well as in the agriculture, fish and food industries.

The countries also agreed to work together on joint military exercises.