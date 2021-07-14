Saudi Arabia says explosion near Riyadh caused by ammonium dump blast

Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman Turki Al Malki said that the explosion was caused by an accident at an ammonium dump

An explosion early on Wednesday morning near the Saudi capital of Riyadh was caused by a blast at an ammonium dump containing “unserviceable munitions”, officials told state media.

Videos showed sparks, flames and smoke shooting out of a desert location southeast of Riyadh.

The blast happened at 5:10am as the sun rose over the city of Al Kharj, 85km south of the capital, Defence Ministry spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki told the Saudi Press Agency.

There were no injuries or loss of life in the accident.

“Thankfully, no damages or injuries have occurred,” Brig Gen Al Malki said.

“The incident is being monitored by competent authorities.”

The facility is an ammonium collection and destruction plant.

Al Kharj is close to Prince Sultan Air Base, which has 2,500 American troops now manning fighter jets and Patriot missile batteries to counter threats from Iran.

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

