Oman records record number of Covid-19 deaths over the weekend

Oman reported a record level of Covid-19 fatalities over the weekend as the health minister warned of a breakdown in the healthcare system if the number of patients continued to rise.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that the sultanate recorded 119 deaths and 5,517 new infections of the coronavirus in the previous three days. Oman does not release daily updates during the weekend.

“On average, that is almost 40 deaths a day and 1,839 infection cases a day. This is very high, especially when you consider that it never reached a daily death rate of 40 before this weekend,” Hassan Al Shamookhi, a statistician and Covid-19 analyst for the government, told The National.

Sunday’s figures raised the number of cases detected so far 262,059, including 2,967 deaths.

Hospital admitted another 214 Covid-19 patients in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients to 1,635, including 489 in intensive care.

Health Minister Ahmed Al Saeedi said hospitals were being pushed to their limits by the high number of patients.

“The health system is exhausted at the moment with coronavirus patients. We do not rule out a total lockdown if this continues any longer,” Dr Al Saeedi was quoted as saying by Oman Television.

The health minister said the elderly and people with chronic diseases would no longer be required to go to vaccination centres. Instead they could register to have medical workers vaccinate them at home.

The news was welcomed by people in the two target groups.

“It will help a lot of people in these two categories like me," Abdulrazak Al Amri, 72, who has a severe case of diabetes, told The National. "I have always wanted to do the vaccination but I was afraid of queuing up for fear I might get infected while there. In my condition, I cannot afford to be out in the presence of a large number of people."

Oman imposed a lockdown for the second time in two months last Sunday, ordering all commercial activities to close between 8pm and 4am and people to stay indoors during that time.

Beaches, wedding halls, exhibitions, mosques and public parks were closed until further notice.