Land borders to reopen to workers in Oman as Covid rates drop

Workers can now travel across Oman's borders providing they have evidence of the need to travel from their employers. AFP

Oman announced the reopening of its land borders to workers from the GCC on Wednesday, along with a range of measures easing coronavirus restrictions.

The borders closed on January 19 after a second wave of Covid-19 hit the sultanate.

Those wishing to cross the border will need to present evidence from their employers of the need to travel, Oman's supreme committee for handling the pandemic said.

Mosques can also reopen for daily prayers, as long as capacity does not exceed 100 worshippers. Mosques will stay closed for Friday prayers.

Oman has registered 219,529 coronavirus cases and 2,370 deaths since the start of the pandemic. After a significant drop in infection rates from September to February, new cases peaked in April at 3,544 in one day, but have since dropped. On Tuesday, the sultanate announced 1,047 new cases.

The government brought in a raft of measures to prevent the spread of the virus over Ramadan and Eid. Some of the changes announced on Wednesday rescinded those strict rules.

Commercial operations, which were banned between the hours of 8pm and 4am, will be allowed to resume, with the proviso that malls, restaurants, shops and cafes stick to a 50 per cent capacity cap.

Wedding halls and exhibitions can reopen at a maximum of 30 per cent capacity, or 300 people.

Beaches, public parks and gyms will open to the public and hotels and clubs will be allowed to open their pools and gyms.

"It is a great relief to go back to normal. I have lost about 3,500 rials ($8,750) since they decided to close the shops early. Now we can have our usual evening customers back and go back to profitability and hopefully no other restrictions will be imposed soon," Said Al Marhoobi, 44, owner of Seeb Paradise Restaurant in Muscat, told The National.

Event planners are also pleased.

“The last wedding we had was in December last year before a series of rules that nearly put us out of businesses were imposed on us," said Aisha Al Samsami, 37, owner of Bouquet Weddings.

"We used to have weddings almost every weekend and that supported our business very well. I am delighted that we are going back to the old days of making money. It was difficult for us to continue to pay the rent when there was no income."

Omanis expressed relief at the opening up of facilities, saying now their lives will go back to normal at last.

“I am a health-conscious person and going to the gym is very important to me. I could not even go to the beach to exercise or the park for a walk. I am very happy that my life will go back to normal from today,” said Rashid Al Suleimy, 26, a National Bank of Oman employee.

Expert advice

"Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you'll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand."
Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles

"When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water."
Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital's Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre

"Don't make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day."
Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The biog

Born: Kuwait in 1986

Drivers' championship standings after Singapore:

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus

To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket.

The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight.

SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight.

But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

