Israel's Yair Lapid lands in Abu Dhabi for first official visit

Israeli official's arrival in the UAE is the first ministerial visit since the two states established ties last year

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for the start of the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE since the two nations established relations last year.

He was welcomed by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, in a short ceremony at the airport before he travelled to the new Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi for its inauguration ceremony.

Mr Lapid, a centrist, is credited as the mastermind behind a coalition that this month unseated veteran right-wing leader Benjamin Netanyahu after more than a decade in office.

Under the administration of Mr Netanyahu, the UAE and Israel established relations with last year's signing of the historic Abraham Accord.

As well as the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all begun normalising relations with Israel.

Over the past nine months, nearly 200,000 Israelis have visited the UAE and 12 agreements have been signed.

The new Israeli foreign minister and alternate prime minister tweeted a photo of himself on the El Al flight to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.

Israel's embassy is currently housed in a temporary location and has just three diplomats. However, Lior Haiat, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman, said they are "planning for it to be a big one, an important one".

Mr Lapid's two-day visit to the UAE will end on Wednesday after he visits Expo 2020 Dubai, a world fair that will begin in October and where Israel has a pavilion.

Following the visit, he will inaugurate the Israeli consulate in Dubai.

Mr Lapid met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome earlier this week. While in the Italian capital he met Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.

