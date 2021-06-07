Bahrain to provide Covid-19 vaccines to citizens overseas

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa issued a directive on Monday to provide Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahraini nationals who are unable to be immunised abroad.

The country has recorded 251,078 infections and 1,119 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“We are accustomed to King Hamad’s great care and concern towards the interests of the Bahraini citizens whether they are inside or outside the country. This move indicates his humanitarian vision to ensure the health and safety of all,” said Sheikh Mohammed Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health and head of the national Covid-19 medical team.

Health authorities are accelerating their vaccination drive.

The country began inoculating residents and citizens with the Sinopharm Covid-19 shot and has introduced other vaccines.

It has moved into third place in the global rankings for vaccination rates, behind the UAE and Israel.

About half of Bahrain’s population has been fully immunised against Covid-19, according to Reuters’ vaccination tracker.

This month, health authorities said they would expand the inoculation campaign to include adolescents aged 12 to 17.

The recent surge in infections could concern the tourism industry, which was looking towards a post-Covid recovery.

Bahrain recorded 1,496 new cases and 28 deaths on Sunday.

Infections in the country peaked at about 3,000 per day last month.