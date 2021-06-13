Bahrain suspends work permits for people from red list countries indefinitely

Citizens from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are affected

Bahrain is currently in semi-lockdown due to a high number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. Reuters
Bahrain is currently in semi-lockdown due to a high number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. Reuters

Bahrain has indefinitely suspended giving work permits to people from coronavirus red list countries who are outside the kingdom, a representative of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority told The National on Sunday.

“For the time being, individuals who are in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal are not able to gain work permits in Bahrain," he said.

"The decision was put in place on May 24, and we are still unsure of when it will be lifted.”

Near the end of May, Bahrain suspended the entry of travellers from countries on its red list in response to the rising number of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

“If individuals holding citizenships from countries that are on the red list are inside of Bahrain then they can apply or renew their work permits,” the representative said.

Bahrain’s national medical committee, established to address the pandemic, will assess which countries will be added to or removed from the list according to certain criteria, he said.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders arriving from red list countries are allowed in but must present a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before flying.

The kingdom also reintroduced mandatory quarantine for all non-vaccinated travellers arriving in Bahrain.

Read More

A man leaves a clinic in Manama, Bahrain, after receiving a vaccine dose. ReutersBahrain extends lockdown and will provide Covid-19 vaccines to citizens overseas

Saudi Arabia restricts Hajj to residents for a second year

Coronavirus: Kuwait and Bahrain praise Saudi Arabia’s decision to restrict Hajj

Travellers now have to take a PCR test before flying and on arrival, and then complete a 10-day home or hotel quarantine.

Last week, the government announced an extension of its measures put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Shopping malls, stores, restaurants, coffee shops, swimming pools, beauty salons and barber shops will be closed for another two weeks.

"In order to achieve the goals set and based on positive results, we have decided to extend the national lockdown for a period of two weeks starting from Friday, June 11, to Friday, June 25," the medical committee said.

Authorities first announced the closures on May 27.

Updated: June 13, 2021 05:26 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg

Joe Biden dazzles G7 as he cuts fresh US image at coastal summit

World
Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match. Reuters

Inter director says Eriksen did not have Covid-19 and not vaccinated

Football
Mauritius is reopening to vaccinated tourists from July 15. Unsplash / Rummin Amin

Mauritius reopening this summer to vaccinated travellers

Travel
Worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque during Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in 2019. Reuters

All you need to know about Hajj in 2021

Saudi Arabia
From left, a worker at UNS Farms, a vertical farm in Dubai's Al Quoz; a salad served in Atlantis, The Palm's Hakkasan, featuring locally handpicked king oyster mushroom. Antonie Robertson / The National, Atlantis, The Palm  

From farm to table: How UAE produce is taking over dinner plates

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one