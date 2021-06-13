Bahrain suspends work permits for people from red list countries indefinitely

Bahrain has indefinitely suspended giving work permits to people from coronavirus red list countries who are outside the kingdom, a representative of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority told The National on Sunday.

“For the time being, individuals who are in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal are not able to gain work permits in Bahrain," he said.

"The decision was put in place on May 24, and we are still unsure of when it will be lifted.”

Near the end of May, Bahrain suspended the entry of travellers from countries on its red list in response to the rising number of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

“If individuals holding citizenships from countries that are on the red list are inside of Bahrain then they can apply or renew their work permits,” the representative said.

Bahrain’s national medical committee, established to address the pandemic, will assess which countries will be added to or removed from the list according to certain criteria, he said.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders arriving from red list countries are allowed in but must present a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before flying.

The kingdom also reintroduced mandatory quarantine for all non-vaccinated travellers arriving in Bahrain.

Travellers now have to take a PCR test before flying and on arrival, and then complete a 10-day home or hotel quarantine.

Last week, the government announced an extension of its measures put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Shopping malls, stores, restaurants, coffee shops, swimming pools, beauty salons and barber shops will be closed for another two weeks.

"In order to achieve the goals set and based on positive results, we have decided to extend the national lockdown for a period of two weeks starting from Friday, June 11, to Friday, June 25," the medical committee said.

Authorities first announced the closures on May 27.