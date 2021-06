Visitors look out over the mangroves at Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

Mangroves play an important environmental role in the the UAE.

The sun sets over Jubail Mangrove Park.

Jubail Mangrove Park reopened to visitors in October 2020, after it was closed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The park first opened in January 2020 with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of mangroves in the UAE.

Residents take an evening stroll through the mangrove park at Jubail Island.