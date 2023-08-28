Saudi summer forecast to make way for autumn this week

Summer is drawing to a close in Saudi Arabia, with only three days remaining, analysts at National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have said.

Aqeel Al Aqeel of the NCM said the weather was expected to change this week and autumn would begin at the start of next month.

He said temperatures in the kingdom had peaked at 51°C this summer. The next few days will be transitional, with temperatures expected to drop gradually as the country moves into the autumn season, the NCM said.

Heavy rain, dust storms and strong winds are forecast for Makkah, Madinah and southern regions of the kingdom.

فيديو | استمرار هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على الحرم المكي#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/Otg8vJ7g7T — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) August 22, 2023

Heavy rain was accompanied by thunderstorms in Makkah in the past few days, the Saudi Press Agency reported, with heavy flooding caused by rain in Jeddah.

Pilgrims struggled to circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah due to strong winds, with people having to dodge separation barriers that were blown around, footage of which was widely shared on social media.

One video capturing lightning striking the famous clock tower overlooking the Kaaba went viral on social media.

Last week, a hailstorm in Asir region signalled the arrival of cooler weather after temperatures exceeding 50°C. Torrential rain also hit the Lajb valley in Jizan, with tourists taking to social media to upload videos of the downpour.

According to the EU climate observatory, July was the planet's hottest month on record.