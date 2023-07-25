UN begins pumping oil from FSO Safer tanker off Yemen

The UN has begun pumping oil from the decaying FSO Safer tanker that has been moored for eight years off the coast of Yemen.

"A complex maritime salvage effort is now under way in the Red Sea off the coast of war-torn Yemen to transfer one million barrels of oil from the decaying FSO Safer to a replacement vessel," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

The 47-year-old Safer contains 1.1 million barrels of oil. It was left to decay after the war between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels broke out in 2014.

Private company Smit Salvage said this week it would pump the oil from the Safer to the Nautica, a supertanker the UN purchased for the operation, then tow away the empty tanker.

The Safer has been at risk of breaking up or exploding for years. Experts have warned that a major spill from the vessel would result in an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.

“In the absence of anyone else willing or able to perform this task, the United Nations stepped up and assumed the risk to conduct this very delicate operation,” Mr Guterres said.

IT HAS BEGUN! Today at 10:45 Yemen time, SMIT Salvage began the transfer of more than 1 mln barrels of oil from the decaying #FSOSafer to the replacement vessel Yemen (formerly Nautica). The transfer should be completed in less than three weeks. #StopRedSeaSpill pic.twitter.com/msUPVDii2N — David Gressly (@DavidGressly) July 25, 2023

From aboard the salvage vessel Ndeavor, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Co-ordinator for Yemen, David Gressly, said the transfer of the oil from the Safer that began on Tuesday “is not the end of the operation”.

“The installation of a CALM buoy to which the replacement vessel will be safely tethered is the next crucial step. I thank donors, private companies and the general public for providing the funds that have brought us to this milestone,” Mr Gressly said.

A view shows FSO Safer oil tanker moored in the Red Sea, off the coast of the western Hodeidah province, Yemen, 15 July 2023. EPA

The rusting Safer tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of export oil pumped from fields in Marib, a province in eastern Yemen.

The ship is 360 metres long with 34 storage tanks.

The tanker is moored six kilometres from Yemen’s western Red Sea ports of Hodeida and Ras Issa, a strategic area controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who are at war with the internationally recognised government.