Hajj 2023: King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Saturday issued a royal order to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims for this year's Hajj.

The hosting of relatives of wounded, killed and imprisoned Palestinians is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme in association with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The continuation of this generous gesture towards the pilgrims of Palestine who perform Hajj every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques comes as an affirmation to the depth of the relationship and his appreciation of the great sacrifices made by the Palestinian people," said Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Expand Autoplay The first flights from Malaysia have arrived in Saudi Arabia under the Makkah Route Initiative. SPA

More than 43,000 pilgrims have benefited from the scheme since it was introduced 22 years ago.

This year's annual pilgrimage, which is expected to attract people from all over the world, begins on June 26.

On Friday, a flight from Kerala, south-west India, arrived carrying women pilgrims and an all-female crew as an increasing number of Muslim women participate in Hajj without a male guardian under a new incentive by the Saudi government.

More than 2.6 million people are expected to perform Hajj this year as the number of pilgrims returns to pre-pandemic levels after the kingdom removed Covid-19 restrictions.