Iran to reopen embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia after seven-year rift

Iran is to reopen its diplomatic missions in Riyadh on Tuesday evening and resume consulate services in Jeddah on Wednesday, restoring diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia after a seven-year rift.

The step comes three months after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume bilateral relations following a Chinese-brokered deal in March.

Representatives from both countries' foreign ministries will be present at the reopening.

“Iran’s embassy in Riyadh, our consulate general in Jeddah and our office to the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation will be officially reopened on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said last week.

Ties were severed in 2016 after the Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate in the north-west Iranian city of Mashhad were attacked by protesters.

Tehran last month appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Mr Enayati was previously assistant foreign minister and had served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait.

Under the newly brokered deal, both countries have agreed to reopen embassies and consulates and reinstate economic agreements signed more than 20 years ago.

“We have never considered Saudi Arabia as our enemy,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said last month.

Iran’s Finance Minister Ehsan Khandozi last month visited Saudi Arabia, marking the first visit by an Iranian official to the kingdom since both countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations.