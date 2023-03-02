Saudi foreign minister meets Chinese and Spanish counterparts in New Delhi

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday held talks with his counterparts from Spain and China on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in the Indian capital New Delhi.

📹 | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan arrives at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.



📍 New Delhi#G20India pic.twitter.com/pyGRzF416S — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 2, 2023

Prince Faisal and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reviewed the co-operation between their countries and discussed ways to increase collaboration in various fields, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

They also discussed developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the efforts exerted in this regard and ways to increase co-ordination on regional and international issues of common concern.

Prince Faisal's meeting with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang was attended by Saleh bin Eid Al Hussaini, the mbassador of the custodian of the two holy mosques to India, and the director general of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Daoud.

India is hosting the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in its capacity as president of the group this year.

Saudi Arabia hosted the meeting in Riyadh during its presidency in 2020.