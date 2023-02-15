Saudi court fines Binladin firm SR20m in 2015 crane crash case

Saudi Arabia's Criminal Court of Appeal in Makkah on Tuesday fined the Binladin Group SR20 million in the Makkah Grand Mosque crane crash case.

The court’s order came more than seven years after the crane accident, where at least 109 people, including foreign pilgrims, were killed when a crane crashed into a courtyard at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during high winds in September 2015.

The crane was one of many the Saudi Binladin Group had erected as part of a multi-billion-dollar expansion plan to accommodate increasing numbers of pilgrims.

The court ruled that the company is not required to pay blood money for the kin of those killed in the accident.

The Makkah court found seven defendants guilty of negligence and violation of safety rules. Three of these defendants were sentenced to six months in prison and fines amounting to SR30,000 while four others were sentenced to three months in jail and SR15,000 in fines.

In 2017, the appeals court had ordered about a dozen people accused of negligence to stand trial again, after a Saudi court cleared the Binladin Group of responsibility.

The Binladin Group, which has developed landmark buildings in the kingdom, was founded more than 80 years ago by the father of former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.