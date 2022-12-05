Saudi Arabia registers 67 new archaeological and historical sites

The country's Heritage Commission has been encouraging residents to record any finds they make

Qasr Marid at Domat Al-Jandal near Jouf (aka Sakaka), Saudi Arabia. Amar Grover for the National. for travel story saudi
Dec 05, 2022
Saudi Arabia has announced the registration of 67 new archaeological and historical sites.

They have been added to the kingdom's National Antiquities Register, bringing the number of registered archaeological sites to 8,531, it was reported on Sunday.

Fifteen of the newly added sites are in the north. Thirteen are in Tabuk, 10 in Hail, five in Qasim, nine in Jouf, four sites each in Riyadh and Asir, three sites each in Madinah and Baha, and one site in Makkah.

The country's Heritage Commission registered 101 and 253 new archaeological and historical sites in October and April respectively.

The commission aims to build a special database for registered archaeological sites and has been calling on the public to report any finds through the Balagh online platform.

Last year, the body revealed that 14 archaeological sites of significant historical heritage had been registered in the second quarter of 2021 alone.

Under the Ministry of Culture, the commission set up a nationwide conservation strategy covering four categories: antiquities, urban heritage, handicrafts and intangible cultural heritage.

Updated: December 05, 2022, 4:47 AM
