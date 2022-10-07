Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards rescue ship's crew in Red Sea

Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards have rescued the crew of a Panama-flagged commercial container tanker that caught fire in the Red Sea.

The incident occurred about 123 nautical miles north-west of Jizan Port, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The TSS Pearl left Jeddah on October 4 and was en route to Aden when fire broke out.

The Jeddah Search and Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JMRCC) received a distress call from the ship, informing them of the fire on board and the vessel's location. The information was then passed on to the command-and-control centre in Jizan and other relevant authorities, Col Misfir Al Qarini, official spokesman for the Border Guards, told SPA.

The team rescued the 25 crew members of various nationalities and all were taken to Jizan Port, SPA reported.

They received medical treatment from co-ordinated authorities which included border guards, health affairs, the Red Crescent and civil defence.

