Saudi National Day: Jeddah school pupils get festive for annual celebration

Pupils across the kingdom marked Saudi National Day with massive parties in schools as part of a long weekend of celebrations.

School buildings were decorated with green and white balloons, as well as banners with official artwork for the occasion, and held interactive activities for pupils and parents.

From dressing up in National Day costume to celebrating the occasion with traditional dance, singing the national anthem and holding class parties, primary pupils were accompanied by their parents for the festivities.

Sana Fakih, who lives in Jeddah, said: “It is wonderful to see such a festive mood across the city of Jeddah, my 4-year-old son was very excited about this year’s National Day celebrations at his school.

“My entire family is looking forward to fireworks and events scheduled over the weekend.”

Parades and musical performances by the Saudi Royal Guard Command were taking place in Jeddah and Riyadh on Friday.

Siaan Fakih in the party mood at his school in Jeddah. The National

The Royal Saudi Air Force is performing shows in 14 cities for 10 days, using Typhoon, F-15 and Tornado fighter jets.

Salma Ahmed, a Saudi living in Jeddah, said: “My family and I are going early to get a spot on the corniche to watch the fireworks and air shows near Faisaliyah today.

“My brother and his friends painted the Saudi flag on their cars.”

Saudi citizen Razan Amoudi said she was looking forward to seeing some of the events marking this year's National Day.

“I can’t wait for the Cirque du Soleil show today and of course so excited to shop all the offers, from Amazon, to local jewellery stores — there are amazing discounts for National Day,” she said.

Most retail outlets, selling local and international brands, are offering up to 30 per cent up off across food, cosmetics, perfumes, furniture, electronics, fashion and footwear.

Inspired by Saudi heritage, shopping centres across the kingdom have been adorned with flyers, white and green balloons, digital depictions of the national flag and new artwork released by the entertainment authority to celebrate the occasion.

“I love the creative desserts and packaging by young Saudis this year,” said Asiya Kuraishi, a Jeddah resident. She said she bought abayas, sweets and souvenirs, some as gifts and some to share with her friends on National Day.

The UAE is marking the kingdom’s 92nd National Day from 23 to 26 September under the theme ‘Together Forever KSA-UAE’.

Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and the Museum of the Future will display the colours and images of the Saudi flag in a show of solidarity.