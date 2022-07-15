GCC leaders arrive in Saudi Arabia before summit

Regional leaders began to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Friday before the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad arrived on Friday night and King Hamad is expected to arrive on Saturday for the two-day Gulf Co-operation Council summit.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi also arrived in Jeddah on Friday and held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

سمو سيدي #ولي_العهد في مقدمة مستقبلي رئيس وزراء #العراق لدى وصوله مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي في #جدة، للمشاركة في "#قمة_جدة_للأمن_والتنمية" pic.twitter.com/N0kPaPTe1Q — بندر الجلعود (@Bandaralgaloud) July 15, 2022

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will also be attending the summit alongside US President Joe Biden, who is currently on an official visit to the kingdom.

The summit will address energy, inflation, food security and environmental challenges, as leaders discuss new ways of partnership and joint co-ordination to overcome these and other issues.

“In Jeddah, leaders from across the region will gather, pointing to the possibility of a more stable and integrated Middle East, with the United States playing a vital leadership role,” Mr Biden said before the event.

Mr Biden is hoping to convince Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to boost oil production over the coming months to help bring down the cost of petrol.