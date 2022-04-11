Saudi boy killed in Jeddah classroom fight

A 15-year-old boy has died after sustaining a head injury during a classroom fight in Jeddah.

The incident occurred at Granada Middle School in Ameer Fawaz, provincial police said on Monday.

They said another pupil hit the victim’s head against a table, causing a brain haemorrhage that led to his death.

No teacher was in the classroom at the time, the police said.

School staff called a Saudi Red Crescent ambulance which took the boy to hospital, but he could not be revived.

Police and Jeddah Education Department are investigating the incident.

شرطة محافظة جدة تباشر مشاجرة في إحدى المدارس. pic.twitter.com/Lgt7NlwSCD — الأمن العام (@security_gov) April 10, 2022

“The initial regular procedures in the incident have been completed and referred to a competent party,” public security said.

Saudi Arabians mourned the death on social media, sharing prayers for the boy’s family. Many parents raised concerns that no teacher was present in the classroom.

“I am so shocked and saddened by the news. I hope God grants his family patience and relief,” said Emad Ahmed, a Saudi father in Jeddah.

“I am really angry that kids were left alone in classrooms and that no school authority came into intervene or supervise the kids. This is so careless, unprofessional and detrimental to student lives.”