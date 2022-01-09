King Abdulaziz Camel Festival introduces round for female owners

Thirty three female camel owners have been allowed to enter their animals for the first time in a beauty contest at a festival in Saudi Arabia.

Read More Twenty-nine camel trekkers complete epic journey to Expo 2020 Dubai

The sixth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival has introduced an open round for women with Al Maghateer camels, an ancient and highly valued breed.

Taking part in this year's festival, Munira Al Dosari told the Saudi Press Agency her participation aimed to show "the unlimited support that Saudi women enjoy in various fields, and to highlight their role as a key partner in the progress and development of society".

Judges at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, held in the north-east of Riyadh, on Saturday announced the results of the women’s singles contest, where Haya Al Askar was first, followed by Rasma Al Dosari in second, Malath bint Aoun in third, Lamia Al-Rashidi in fourth and Dalal bint Abdullah Al Otaibi in fifth.

The Al Mughateer camels are normally divided into colours by Bedouin tribes, from white shades to yellow and red.

The festival attracts more than 100,000 visitors a day from around the world.