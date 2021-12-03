Saudi Arabian Grand Prix preview - in pictures

Saudi Arabia will host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for the first time, from December 3 to 5, in Jeddah.
President of the Saudi Arabia Motoring Federation, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal, ahead of the grand prix.
Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Japan during previews ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain. Getty Images
Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Japan on the track. Getty Images
Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France with Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Japan play darts ahead of the grand prix. Getty Images
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and McLaren. Getty Images
Esteban Ocon of France and Alpine F1 Team talks in the Drivers Press Conference. Getty Images
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing walks with team members. Getty Images
