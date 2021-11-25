Off-road enthusiasts kick off desert season in Dubai - in pictures

As temperatures cool across the UAE, adventure seekers take to the sand for dramatic drives

The National
Nov 25, 2021

All photos: Reuters

A member of the Almost 4x4 Off-Road Club navigates the desert plains in Dubai.

This was the first trip of the season to the desert for club members after months of lockdown and restrictions on leisure activities in Dubai.

'Almost 4x4 is one of the oldest clubs in UAE, it is 16 years old, founded by six founders. We started with 3 cars, 6 people. So far, we have more than 6,600 members,' said club chief Mohamed Al Shamsi.

'The year 2020 was hard for everyone,' Mohamed said. 'But we believe that life is back around the world. UAE is one of the countries that is encouraging the returning to the normal life.'

Dubai's beautiful deserts become a hive of activity in the winter months as temperatures cool and people head outdoors.

Updated: November 25th 2021, 8:25 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Off-road enthusiasts kick off desert season in Dubai - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article EGA aims to decarbonise its operations as demand for green aluminium spikes
An image that illustrates this article The story behind the resurgence of 'House of Gucci'
An image that illustrates this article Bahrain sets out 'bold ambitions' with post-pandemic recovery plan