Off-road enthusiasts kick off desert season in Dubai - in pictures

All photos: Reuters

A member of the Almost 4x4 Off-Road Club navigates the desert plains in Dubai.

This was the first trip of the season to the desert for club members after months of lockdown and restrictions on leisure activities in Dubai.

'Almost 4x4 is one of the oldest clubs in UAE, it is 16 years old, founded by six founders. We started with 3 cars, 6 people. So far, we have more than 6,600 members,' said club chief Mohamed Al Shamsi.

'The year 2020 was hard for everyone,' Mohamed said. 'But we believe that life is back around the world. UAE is one of the countries that is encouraging the returning to the normal life.'

Dubai's beautiful deserts become a hive of activity in the winter months as temperatures cool and people head outdoors.