Bahrain and RCSI to open new clinical trials centre

Bahrain is to open a new pharmaceutical research centre with the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland.

The new project will act as a gateway for pharmaceutical companies into the Gulf market by contracting companies to carry out clinical trials.

Trials which take months in Europe could be carried out "safely and to rigorous international standards" in Bahrain within weeks. RCSI Bahrain and Bahrain’s Ministry of Health and National Health Regulatory Authority were involved in the development of the project.

The RCSI said Bahrain has the necessary infrastructure to be at the heart of research in the Gulf. More than 80 per cent of pharmaceutical products are imported from outside the region.

“There is a clear and growing opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to set up and trade in the Middle East region. But it’s not just about getting products into the market. You need a solid base to tap into the full potential the region has to offer," said Prof Stephen Atkin of RCSI Bahrain.

“There are four requirements needed to conduct clinical trials: facilities, access to patients, regulation and research integrity. Bahrain offers all of those at a fraction of the cost of Europe and America. It is also much faster to secure approvals in Bahrain due to the proactive nature of the NHRA. Approvals for trials in the kingdom can take around five to six weeks. The same study in Ireland might take up to nine months and may not be feasible given costs.”

Ali Al Mudaifa.

RCSI Bahrain has completed two national clinical trials involving Covid patients, the first based on analysing the effectiveness of convalescent plasma from recovered patients.

The second examined the effectiveness of the drug Favipiravir against hydroxychloroquine. A third clinical trial in Bahrain worth around $1.7 million is under way.

The global market for pharmaceutical trials is valued at $1.2 trillion, with the Middle East and North Africa market at $1.36 billion in 2020 and projected to rise to $1.95bn by 2025.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain is focused on developing a regional base for international healthcare companies and a leading centre for modern medicine," Ali Al Mudaifa of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board said. "Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, RCSI has demonstrated through multiple clinical trials that Bahrain can be an internationally recognised leader in the pharma space.”

The RCSI, based in Dublin, opened an international campus in Bahrain in 2004 and also provides medical education in Malaysia and Dubai.

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

