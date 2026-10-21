Apple iPhone Duo hands-on: Your productivity will hinge on this

Apple, this had better be good; you made us wait more than seven years for this to unfold.

At long last, the company has introduced the iPhone Duo, its first entry into the foldable device category, and first major hardware release under new boss John Ternus. And, on a personal note, I've never seen my peers this hyped for a device.

The National gave the device a spin and ran through its features. Here are our initial thoughts.

The lowdown

The passport-sized iPhone Duo, when folded, gives you a 13.7cm (5.4-inch) display. Open it up and that digital real estate stretches to 19.3cm (7.6 inches). And it's now Apple's thinnest smartphone, at only 5.2mm when open.

The power and camera control buttons remain in their usual slots on the right while it's closed or open in landscape mode. But from here, things get shaken up quite a bit.

The volume buttons are now on top, and switching to portrait mode while unfolded brings them to the left for more familiar control.

Meanwhile, the USB-C charging port, while still at the bottom when folded, switches to the left side when unfolded, which is a little odd as we're used to that on the right.

But there are two notable omissions: there is no Action Button, which is customisable and (probably) most commonly used as the silent toggle

No Face ID

Face ID – repeat, no Face ID. Instead, a Touch ID, nestled on the power button, makes its return.

Skipping the Action Button and Face ID will need some getting used to, particularly the latter, but Apple says key stuff like transactions and verifying your identity will still be seamless – you'll just need your fingers instead of your eyes.

Also, battery percentage and carrier details won't be readily visible on the homescreens. Instead, you have to swipe down from the top-right, like the iPhone X. The latest, smaller version of Dynamic Island is also present, but now it now appears on the top right.

As for the crease, it is virtually invisible. Apple hasn't released a figure for fold-unfold durability, though the Duo has ceramic shield protection for scratchproofing and is rated IP68 for dust and waterproofing.

There are four cameras – the main 48MP Dual Fusion system, the 12MP Centre Stage camera on the cover and the under-display camera on the inner display.

You can choose from two colours, night sky and star white, with the former our winner. (It would've been better if there was a defining option like lavender or our all-time favourite, cosmic orange.)

By now we know that the Duo's prices in the UAE range from Dh8,499 to Dh13,599, and there are extended shipping times due to overwhelming demand.

First steps

The iPhone Duo has a clean feel: opening and closing feels reliable, and the sturdy hinge ensures it will stay in place without any wobble or movement.

Multitasking is a key feature that allows you to do more with fewer swipes and taps. For example, you can have your email on one side and photos on the other, and you can just drag an image as an attachment.

Let the Duo sit L-shaped and you'll be able to do some easy stuff. If you're in the camera app or a streaming service like Netflix, controls will be on screen below for easier navigation.

The camera also has a new feature that automatically takes pictures without having to control it; trigger the function, let the main cameras face you and it will track subjects and take pictures from time to time, which you will know when the torch briefly lights up. It also acts as a good teleprompter, which creators and on-camera people will find useful.

Apple says apps have been and are being optimised to work with the Duo, and a sign that an app has been updated is when you see controls on the right side. It's also optimised for popular apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Slack, to make work, play and creation easier. While we don't have the full list, updates for popular apps are expected to be rolled out on Friday, when the device finally becomes available in stores.

While we haven't fully tested it, Apple guarantees battery life on a par with the iPhone 18 Pro, meaning it should, according to our own tests, make it through more than a day and a half. There are two batteries in the Duo, although according to Apple, they work as one, discharge as one and do all things together.

The Duo is compatible with the USB-C version of the Apple Pencil. At this point, it is unclear if and when other models of the company's stylus will follow the same path.

Initial verdict

We're still not sure how much of the iPhone Duo's bigger display we'll be using, considering it has specific purposes and the front screen is big enough to perform most of our tasks. We're foreseeing we'll be using the front display for work and communication, and the bigger one for entertainment and gaming.

If the overwhelming orders are any indication, Apple's iPhone Duo is poised to do well. The device feels refined, but its biggest draw may be its seamless integration into Apple's ecosystem. That's a compelling selling point for those who usually find foldables cumbersome or complicated, if they're willing to splash the cash.