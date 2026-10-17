Apple to 'work hard' to fulfil iPhone Duo deliveries as orders overwhelm stock

Apple has said it will "work hard" to fulfil demand for its much-anticipated foldable iPhone Duo, as orders overwhelm supply and cause delivery dates to be pushed back.

The device, the California-based company's long-awaited entry into the foldable market, was introduced alongside Apple's iPhone 18 Pro last month and is the first new major hardware release under chief executive John Ternus.

Apple began accepting online orders for the Duo on Friday, but customers were reported to have quickly seen delivery estimates being pushed back from November to December and, as of Saturday, towards the end of January.

In the UAE, Apple's online platform shows a delivery estimate of January 22, similar to its US and UK sites, applying to all four storage capacities and two colour options. It is unclear whether there are earlier or later dates in other areas.

By contrast, delivery estimates for the iPhone 18 Pro are about two to three weeks.

The period after a new iPhone is launched usually presents longer lead times, but those are eventually whittled down – in later periods to as little as a week – after the launch hype has eased.

“The preorder demand for iPhone Duo ... has been nothing short of extraordinary," an Apple representative said in a statement to The National on Saturday. They added that the company aimed to get the devices to users "as quickly as possible".

Online orders will continue while the company "looks forward to welcoming customers at Apple Stores worldwide", the representative said.

Considering the appetite shown by consumers, the delays could also be a positive signal for Apple's foldable – its debut device after the market went mainstream nearly a decade ago.

It could also be a sign of further growth in the category, especially after Samsung Electronics reported record orders for its latest Galaxy Z foldables, which were introduced in July.

Apple does not break down order and sales numbers. Counterpoint Research last month said the company was expected to sell about six million Duos this year owing to the strong demand potential driven by its “bold” pricing, which is just $100 above its main competitor, the refreshed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8. Observers had expected a higher price point for the iPhone Duo.

Sales could now hit about 14 million, adding about $28 billion to the company's revenue for the 2027 fiscal year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. The iPhone Duo's prices in the UAE range from Dh8,499 to Dh13,599.