Social media users hit back at Instagram's Adam Mosseri after he promotes Meta One

Not everyone shares Meta's enthusiasm for its newly launched subscription service, Meta One.

On Threads, the Twitter-like app created by Meta, there has been a strong backlash against Meta executive Adam Mosseri's post promoting subscription service Meta One. It has been flagged with a community note highlighting the company's record profits.

"Today we're introducing Meta One, a new subscription with more features and more AI across Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Meta AI," his post read.

"Subscriptions let us build things we otherwise couldn't, like features that are too specialised or too costly to bring to everyone, and get them to the people who want them most. Let me know what you think."

Thousands of users on Threads expressed disdain for Meta One and how it was pitched by Mr Mosseri.

Meta executive Adam Mosseri's post. Photo: Threads Show caption: Meta executive Adam Mosseri's post. Photo: Threads

"Meta brought in $200 billion in 2025," the community note read. "There is no such thing as 'too costly'."

Because so many users considered the note to be helpful, it was displayed immediately after Mr Mosseri's post as a response. The initial responses to Mr Mosseri, who serves Meta as the company's director of Instagram, were brutal.

They come at a time when public polling in the US shows increased worry and anger over the artificial intelligence boom.

"I know you’re desperate to justify having dumped $130 billion into AI but if you really listened you’d realise all we want is to see the posts of people we follow, and to have them see ours, in chronological order. That’s it. That's all," wrote one user.

Another user said: "I honestly thought this was a joke. Like I truly, sincerely thought this was someone doing a satirical post pretending to be a Meta announcement, we don't want this AI garbage."

The introduction of Meta One comes after a series of high-profile trial defeats in which the company was accused of designing its products in a way that was addictive to young users.

What is Meta One?

First introduced on Tuesday, Meta One is a paid subscription plan that offers access to new tools and features on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Meta AI.

The tier of services will also provide significantly higher AI usage.

"Meta One plans are rolling out gradually, with more than 50 features launched and 15 million subscriptions and trials to date," the company's marketing material reads.

Meta One is the latest iteration of the company's higher tier subscription offerings promising more services Show caption: Meta One is the latest iteration of the company's higher tie…

The subscription, according to Meta, "gives subscribers more self-expression features and AI usage, helps creators spend more time creating and less time guessing".

The social media giant said that Meta One is available around the world, with prices beginning at $2.99 a month "for single products, $7.99 a month for individual bundles, and $14.99 a month for creator and business bundles".