Dream says its platform has been ranked 'most powerful cyber-defence AI' globally

Dream, an artificial intelligence and cyber defence company specialising in sovereign AI, said its platform has been ranked as the "most powerful cyber defence AI in the world" on the CyberGym benchmark.

The CyberGym benchmark measures how well AI agents handle real-world vulnerabilities, checking performance on 1,507 tasks across 188 open-source projects.

Dream, which has offices in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv and Vienna, said its Hercules and Hero platform achieved 96.6 per cent differential validation, placing it as the top performer.

Hero is a sovereign-grade, autonomous modular cyber-defence research team that is powered by defensive cyber model Hercules.

Together, they help the security teams that defend government and critical infrastructure at scale, according to Dream. They offer expertise across vulnerability assessment, malware unpacking and firmware validation.

"The model and harness are built exclusively for defensive security teams, helping organisations find and fix their own vulnerabilities or solve other complex challenges before attackers do," Dream said.

Hercules, a cybersecurity-specialised model, has been trained upon "thousands of real vulnerability research trajectories", Dream said. "Since it was built ground-up for governments, the system runs entirely on-premises ... so that source code, firmware images and network configurations are all retained within the organisation's control."

The concept of sovereign AI has become central to several technology strategies, centred on ensuring that highly sensitive digital operations such as healthcare, financial systems, defence applications and government data remain regulated by domestic laws rather than by foreign cloud providers.

Dream, co-founded by former chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, raised $260 million in a funding round in June, valuing it at $3 billion.

The financing, which brought Dream's total funding to $412 million, was co-led by the US venture capital firms Bicycle Capital and Group 11, with participation from Antler, Bain Capital Ventures, Tru Arrow Partners and other investors, Dream said.

"National security defence today must adapt to a fast-changing reality," Dream said in its latest statement. "Humans cannot be scaled with data centres and compute. But they can and must be supported as cyber-defence enters the age of the infinite attacker."