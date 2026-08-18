US says Iranian hackers tried to extort HBO

The Justice Department has unsealed an indictment accusing 17 Iranians of cyber crime and hacking campaigns against the US, one of which was directed at streaming service HBO.

According to the indictment, members of the Iran-based Mabna Institute have tried to infiltrate US businesses, institutions and agencies since 2013.

The Mabna Institute “conducted a co-ordinated campaign of cyber intrusions into computer systems for 144 US-based universities, 178 foreign universities, at least 42 US-based private sector companies, at least 11 foreign private sector companies, at least five US federal and state government agencies, and at least two non-governmental organisations", the Justice Department said.

The indictment says Mabna “employed, contracted, and affiliated itself” with “hackers for hire". One of the 17 hackers went by names including Achilles, bc.monster and The Joker.

Iranians were also accused of trying to hack the computer systems of Home Box Office, currently a division of Warner Bros.

Behzad Mesri, also know as Skote Vahshat according to the indictment, along with several others hacked into HBO’s computer systems, "stealing proprietary data and then attempting to extort HBO for approximately $6 million worth of Bitcoin".

If apprehended, some of the suspects involved in the plot could face up to 20 years in prison.

In recent years, cyber officials have claimed that Iran has increased its focus on hacking computer systems in the US. Those efforts have only increased since the war between the US and Iran began at the end of February.

US officials say Iranian hackers are probably to blame for hacks on computer systems overseeing water infrastructure in several states. Investigations into those cyber attacks are still under way.

In March, hackers linked to Iran also successfully hacked the personal computer and email accounts of FBI director Kash Patel.