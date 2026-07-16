Abu Dhabi's Edge Group to acquire Brazil's Akaer to boost UAV expertise

Abu Dhabi's Edge Group has agreed to acquire Brazilian aerospace company Akaer, boosting its unmanned aerial vehicle programme, while establishing a presence in South America as part of an international expansion.

The 100 per cent acquisition will help Edge strengthen its engineering expertise in optronics, electro-optical and infrared systems, and space-related technology, the company said on Thursday.

Optronics and electro-optical systems are fields in which electronics and light are merged. They are key to the defence industry as underlying technology for tasks such as target acquisition and surveillance.

The companies did not disclose the value of the acquisition, which is still subject to regulatory approval.

Akaer, which has been in the industry for more than three decades, serves 18 countries, including the UAE, Qatar and Turkey, and caters to the automotive, mining and naval sectors, its website says.

Its portfolio includes programmes for Saab's Gripen NG fighter jet, Turkish Aerospace's Hurjet trainer and Embraer's Super Tucano. The company has also contributed to Boeing's 747-8, Calidus's B-250 and the Brazilian Air Force's P-3 Orion fleet.

The deal will bring “real engineering depth” to Edge, managing director and chief executive Hamad Al Marar said.

He stressed that Edge will prioritise “continuity” for Akaer's team, programmes and customers, “while building the foundation for long-term growth”.

“[Akaer has] a highly specialised team … delivering complex aerospace programmes and that expertise strengthens what we can offer across the group,” Mr Al Marar said.

The UAE continues to boost its defence industry, seeking more partnerships to tap into the latest technology. Edge, formed in 2019 to consolidate the Emirates’ defence assets, is leading the charge, enhancing collaboration with defence groups around the world.

It has expanded its global footprint through agreements in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Deals have involved precision weapons, naval platforms and electronic warfare systems.

To further expand its relationships on the continent, In June, Edge announced the opening of Edge Europe, a subsidiary in France that will serve as its base for expanding investments and co-operation in the region.

Also last month, Edge established a joint venture with Italy's Leonardo to attract about €4 billion ($4.64 billion) in defence systems orders, and signed a strategic agreement with France's Safran Electronics and Defence to explore the development, production and commercialisation of advanced air-to-ground weapons systems.

In February, Edge signed an agreement with Spain’s EM&E Group for the establishment of a joint venture in the UAE focused on advanced defence technology.

Edge's acquisition of Akaer will help Akaer to “build on its established programmes and client base in Brazil”, Thursday's statement said.