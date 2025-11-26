Palestinian-American co-founder of Huupe discusses company's Mena basketball goals

The Palestinian-American co-founder of a US-based sports technology start-up is hoping to capitalise on the growing passion for basketball in the Middle East.

Huupe, the maker of smart-basketball hoop products is expanding its footprint in the region.

“It's great to be a part of this,” Lyth Saeed told The National.

The company is teaming with Virgin Megastores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt, to make its Huupe Mini products available for purchase.

“We have a lot of investors and backers in the Middle East and it means a lot to have our products make an impact in the region,” Mr Saeed said.

Mr Saeed, who also serves as Huupe's chief operating officer, founded the company with his long-time friend, Paul Anton, in 2019.

In 2022, the co-founders, who are both originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, introduced what they describe as the world's first smart basketball hoop, Huupe Pro, which uses a display and apps to enhance the basketball experience.

Two years later, Huupe introduced a smaller version of the product, Huupe Mini, which can be installed inside homes.

The Mini, like the Huupe Pro, can track and analyse shooting performances through the use of advanced radar as well as light detection and ranging (lidar) technology.

“We built 10,000 units and we sold all 10,000 units directly on our website, all in one quarter, right out of the gate,” Mr Saeed said, indicating he is highly optimistic that the product will catch on and have appeal outside of the US.

Huupe Mini allows users to compete in real-time shooting contests with other owners. Photo: Huupe

He anticipates selling 38,000 to 40,000 units in total by the end of this year.

Huupe Mini allows users to play with other owners around the world and, with an HDMI port and built-in Wi-Fi, it can also be used to connect to streaming services such as YouTube or Netflix.

Mr Saeed's company also recently introduced Huupe Arcade, a rebounding system designed to be used with the Huupe Mini that allows the ball to return right to whomever is taking the shot.

Huupe has attracted the attention of several NBA players, intrigued by the company's goals of enhancing the game.

In October, the start-up announced that retired NBA all-star Tracy McGrady would be joining in the capacity of chief innovation officer, and that hall-of-famer Vince Carter would be coming on board as a strategic adviser.

“We're adding NBA talent to take us to the next level,” Mr Saeed explained.

He also hinted that Huupe has plans to venture outside the basketball space, and is working on a football product.

The idea for Huupe, according to Mr Saeed, came from his love of basketball, which he and Mr Anton would often play together, recording their shots on Snapchat.

Huupe co-founders Paul Anton and Lyth Saeed talk about their AI-infused, smart basketball hoop at the 2024 Leap technology conference in Riyadh.

“We figured that there has to be a better way for us to play real, live sports,” Mr Saeed said.

Besides the forthcoming products, he added that he's incredibly proud to increase the company's visibility in the Middle East, which he hopes will help compliment basketball's growing popularity.

“I want to be a successful entrepreneur first and foremost, and that's what helps drive me every single day to be a successful Palestinian-American,” he said, pointing to the NBA's long-term partnership with Abu Dhabi and the 2027 Fifa Basketball World Cup in Qatar.

As a result, he said, Huupe is continuing to see great demand and interest.

“Everything's on the table for us,” Mr Saeed said, when asked about the company's ultimate goals.

“We're just want to continue to grow the brand and more importantly, grow it sustainably.”

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

What’s in the budget? Freeze in income tax thresholds results in 780,000 more basic-rate, 920,000 more higher-rate and 4,000 more additional rate payers

National Insurance charged on salary-sacrificed pension contributions above annual £2,000 threshold

Rates on property, savings and dividend income to rise by 2 percentage points

Electric cars hit with 3p per mile tax from April 2028

Two-child benefit cap is removed, costing £3bn

5p cut in fuel duty is retained until September 2026

Debt to rise from 95 per cent of GDP to 96.1 per cent by the end of the decade

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The%20Woman%20King%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Gina%20Prince-Bythewood%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Viola%20Davis%2C%20Thuso%20Mbedu%2C%20Sheila%20Atim%2C%20Lashana%20Lynch%2C%20John%20Boyega%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar