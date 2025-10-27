Signal's president blames 'concentration of power' amid AWS disruption fallout

The head of the messaging app Signal, which offers encrypted communication, has addressed complaints from users who were surprised that the platform was affected by last week's massive Amazon Web Services blackout.

Signal prides itself in being “an independent non-profit” and has gained a loyal following as a result. The app was in the spotlight earlier this year after senior US officials inadvertently disclosed military plans to attack the Houthis in Yemen.

In a post on social media, Signal's president Meredith Whittaker said she was surprised to learn that so many users didn't realise that the app relies partially on AWS technology.

“We use encryption to make sure no one but you – not AWS, not Signal, not anyone – can access your communications,” Ms Whittaker wrote.

“The question isn’t 'why does Signal use AWS?' It’s to look at the infrastructural requirements of any global, real-time, mass comms platform and ask how it is that we got to a place where there’s no realistic alternative to AWS and the other hyperscalers,” she said.

There's a “concentration of power” that enables only a few companies, which limits the choices available to smaller firms and significantly affects apps relying on data infrastructure, she added.

Ms Whittaker is not alone in her criticism of the Big Tech landscape, where a handful of companies exert enormous influence.

In the hours after last week's AWS blackout, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was blunt in her assessment.

“If a company can break the entire internet, they are too big,” she said on X. “It's time to break up Big Tech.”

That post, however, came under criticism in the form of a community note and was condemned by some users who said that AWS is not a monopoly, but rather, “represents 30 per cent of the web”.

“Senator Warren also overlooks the fact that many providers went down because their services relied on a single AWS region, a malpractice that is not Amazon's fault,” the community note added.

Although the AWS disruption was largely resolved within 48 hours, the debate over how to prevent similar blackouts has shown no sign of slowing down.

For Signal, the entire incident is a symptom of a larger problem in the tech world.

“My silver lining hope is that AWS going down can be a learning moment, in which the risks of concentrating the nervous system of our world in the hands of a few players become very clear,” Ms Whittaker wrote.

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

Scoreline Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan Saudi Arabia Al Muwallad 63’

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid