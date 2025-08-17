Apple iPhone 17 launch: From design changes to higher prices, here's what's expected

Apple is expected to unveil its newest line-up of iPhones in less than four weeks' time. Expectedly, the internet's citizens are excited and speculating about what's to come.
Barring any major surprises, the company is set to hold its centrepiece event in the second week of next month, with most agreeing that September 9 is the date to bookmark.
Here's what we know about the next generation of Apple's flagship, likely to be called the iPhone 17. Apple does not comment on rumours or speculation.
What iPhones will be launched?
The talk: Since 2019, Apple has made it a point to release four devices – two base models and two Pro variants. That is rumoured to change this time.
The base iPhone 17 will still be there, design intact from its predecessor, although its screen might be bumped up from 6.1 inches (155mm) to 6.3 inches, which would bring it on par with the base Pro model.
The Pro and Pro Max variants, meanwhile, are expected to stay put at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. But the biggest design upgrade, purportedly, is that their camera block would stretch the entire width of their rear, with the flash, mic and light sensor to be placed on the right side.
Perhaps the most anticipated device this year is the long-speculated iPhone 17 Air, Apple's entry into the emerging slim-phone game. It is said to have a thickness of only 5.5mm, making it the thinnest iPhone ever, that would pip the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
It is unclear what Apple would be adding and subtracting in terms of specs, but renderings are suggesting it will feature one camera, with a camera block also extending across its width.
Quick take: Apple introducing a new design is overdue, having stuck with practically the same formula for the past few years (and switching up camera lens arrangements).
And while we do, however, want the flat, iPhone 4-esque design reintroduced in the iPhone 12, building around this would bode well for mass appeal. For instance, if those extended camera blocks become a reality, it will have a fresher look.
Beyond that, it's also important to deliver on what's inside. Among those are better battery life and meaningful upgrades to Apple Intelligence.
How much will the new iPhones cost?
The talk: Apple will be raising the prices of the coming iPhone 17 models by $50, according to reports quoting analysts and tipsters.
While that would be a straight-up increase across the board, there's one outlier: it's been said that the iPhone 17 Pro – now possibly with a base cost of $1,049 – will be losing its 128GB option.
That means you'd get double the storage for only $50 more: the current 256GB version of the iPhone 16 Pro costs $1,099, meaning Apple would be giving more for less.
But a more important discussion: if this is true, Apple raising prices could be also due in part to the effect of US trade tariffs, in addition to new upgrades and manufacturing costs.
Quick take: This particular talking point is nothing new since it's basically omnipresent with each iPhone launch. The good news was that, in the past, Apple didn't frequently raise its prices. Even last year, with the introduction of Apple Intelligence, the company retained prices.
Historically, however, we may be due for an increase: the longest period for Apple not raising prices has been five years – or cycles, to be more precise – from 2012 to 2016, spanning the iPhone 5 and iPhone 7.
Last year was the fifth straight year of no increase, meaning Apple staying put on prices this year would be a record for the longest price maintenance streak.
Would it be coincidence that Apple will raise prices in the era of tariffs? That's unclear. What language Apple will use on any potential price rise is also of interest, taking into consideration report by The Wall Street Journal that the company will try to avoid linking any increases to the tariffs.
What other devices will be launched?
The talk: iPhones and Apple Watches have traditionally come hand-in-hand, so the Watch Series 11 could be launched next month. Also, new AirPods could be unveiled.
Two Apple Watches are on the radar: Series 11, which is said to feature a new high blood pressure detector and 5G cellular connectivity, and Watch Ultra 3, an update to Apple's rugged digital timepiece.
Quick take: From a hardware perspective, we're not expecting much from the new watches - although that blood pressure monitor would be an interesting and useful addition. We fully expect Apple to announce collaborations with some of the biggest health entities for developing this.
For the AirPods, while a token upgrade is due for the standard wireless buds, we're very much more interested in a new version of the AirPods Max; we feel that this audio device has somewhat been buried. It isn't forgotten though, because of its excellent music quality. So if there is, pound-for-pound, an Apple device really due for an upgrade, we're arguing this is it.
