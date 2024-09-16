The TikTok app is used by nearly 170 million people in the US. Reuters
The TikTok app is used by nearly 170 million people in the US. Reuters

Future

Technology

TikTok says US ban will have huge impact on free speech

Chinese company is fighting a US law that directs it to sell its US operations or face a nationwide ban by January 19

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

September 16, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat