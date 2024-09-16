TikTok says US ban will have huge impact on free speech

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/08/16/tiktok-says-us-misstated-apps-ties-to-china-ahead-of-appeals-court-date/" target="_blank">TikTok</a> and its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, on Monday argued before a US appeals court against a law that could force the company to sell its US operations or face a nationwide ban by January 19, stating that its shutdown would have a “staggering” impact on US free speech. TikTok argued that the law, passed this year, targeted a single platform and was infringing free speech rights. The video-sharing app and its allies, including a group of content creators, contended that the government has failed to provide evidence of national security risks linked to TikTok's operations. A panel of three judges heard the arguments in the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia “This law imposes extraordinary speech prohibition based on indeterminate future risks,” the company's lawyer Andrew Pincus told the court. “The owner of TikTok is ByteDance Limited, a Cayman Islands holding company,” Mr Pincus said. ByteDance Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands as a holding company, said the code behind its platform is based in the US. However, the US government emphasised the potential threat posed by TikTok’s ties to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china" target="_blank">China</a>. It claimed that ByteDance could be compelled to share the US user data with the Chinese government. “There is really no dispute here that the recommendation engine is maintained, developed, and written by ByteDance rather than TikTok US,” said Daniel Tenny, a lawyer for the US Department of Justice lawyer. “It is not expression by Americans in America – it is expression by Chinese engineers in China.” The concerns are primarily two-fold, Merrick Garland, the US attorney general, told the US court in a 115-page statement submitted on July 30. First, the TikTok application collects vast swathes of sensitive data from its 170 million US users, including data on users' precise locations, viewing habits, and private messages, as well as data on users' phone contacts who do not themselves use TikTok. He expressed concerns that the Chinese government could use its authority to take control of this data and thus obtain “access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information”, which China may “stockpile and strategically deploy to undermine the US security”. Second, the application employed a proprietary algorithm, based in China, to determine which videos are delivered to users. That algorithm can be manually manipulated, and its location in China would permit the Chinese government to covertly control the algorithm and secretly shape the content that American users receive. “In the end, Congress determined that a legislative solution was warranted and enacted the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act … [that] requires TikTok to be divested from Chinese ownership”. The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act was introduced to address national security concerns regarding foreign adversary-controlled apps. The legislation was passed by the US House of Representatives on March 13 and President Joe Biden signed it into law on April 24. It gave applications like TikTok a set period of 270 to 360 days to sever ties with foreign adversary-controlled entities or face bans on distribution and operation in the US. In May, TikTok told a US federal appeals court that the Department of Justice had misstated the platform's ties to China and urged the court to overturn the law.