Abu Dhabi reaches for the stars with launch of space site that can produce 50 satellites a year

A space manufacturing facility capable of producing 50 satellites a year has opened in Abu Dhabi.

Orbitworks, a company formed as a partnership between Abu Dhabi's Marlan Space and San Francisco’s Loft Orbital, has opened a satellite assembly, integration and testing centre in the emirate's Kezad economic zone.

The factory could help the country produce satellites that can be sold to clients locally and around the world, rather than relying on imports.

Dr Hamdullah Mohib, acting chief executive of Orbitworks and chief executive of Marlan Space, said the goal was to become a leading exporter to “governments and commercial clients”.

“Our focus, when we set up this facility, was to be a large, commercially driven entity," he added.

Engineers working at the satellite manufacturing facility. Photo: Orbitworks

The facility spans 4,645 square metres and currently handles satellites weighing up to 500kg. “It has been the ambition for many in this region to try to build a capability like this,” Dr Mohib said. “It's very much needed because the space race is growing and the need for these satellites is increasing.

“What we are unveiling is an enabler for our future growth in the UAE and offering solutions [so we no longer have to] import from other countries.”

Creating jobs

Dr Mohib said the project is already creating jobs and opportunities for Emiratis and foreign residents. There are 35 people employed so far and that will rise to 53 by the end of this year.

“We are creating very high-level, high-tech jobs,” he added. “They are not jobs for ordinary factory workers. They are very high-skilled jobs and will have a significant impact on the economy.

“We are also training Emirati staff so that knowledge-transfer takes place over the next few years. Our first employee was an Emirati. We will continue to grow.”

Altair constellation

Orbitworks is also developing its own satellite constellation called Altair, which translates from Arabic to "the flying one". It will initially be made up of 10 satellites designed to provide near real-time Earth observation intelligence.

Each satellite integrates optical, infrared, thermal and radio frequency sensors with on-board AI processing. When the sensors detect activity of interest, the satellites automatically capture detailed imagery and process it into immediate information that clients can use.

The facility is already creating jobs and opportunities for Emiratis and expats. Photo: Orbitworks

“These multiple sensors can turn the satellites into information providers, not just image takers,” explained Dr Mohib.

He said the information could be valuable to companies like Adnoc, which could monitor facilities including pipelines, storage and oil rigs at sea and onshore.

“Instead of taking pictures and sending them every hour, the satellite could see if there is a leak or damage to any of the installations,” said Dr Mohib. The information would be relayed immediately, he added.

He believes the system could also be useful in agriculture, climate monitoring, maritime logistics and disaster response. The first of the 10 satellites in the constellation is expected to be ready by the second half of next year.

Dr Mohib said the new company is combining the “speed and mindset of a start-up” with the resources and long-term vision of the UAE.

“Satellites are usually built over a period of 18 months to three years,” he said. “We have not only built the facility, but also a team, and we have started designing and engineering our first constellation.”

The project has already drawn international interest and a western European client has already been secured.

The launch event on Tuesday was attended by members of the UAE space community, including the UAE Space Agency, Space42 and the Edge Group, as well as Emirati astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla.

“This project supports efforts to build a sustainable space economy based on knowledge and innovation and driven by advanced technology,” said Dr Ahmad Al Falasi, chairman of the UAE Space Agency. “It also underscores the growing role of the national private sector in advancing the UAE’s vision to establish a world-class, integrated and pioneering space industry.”

