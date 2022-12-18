Argentina World Cup salaries: Which 2022 finalist earns the most?

Argentina face defending champions France in the World Cup final on Sunday with Lionel Messi seeking to crown his record-breaking career by winning football's biggest prize for the first time.

After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha's 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium.

Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.

Argentina opened their campaign with a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia, but have recovered brilliantly to reach the final.

