Argentina World Cup salaries: Which 2022 finalist earns the most?

Lionel Scaloni's stars have reached the final in Qatar, but who earns the most out of Messi, Dybala and Romero?

Dominic Hart
Dec 18, 2022
Argentina face defending champions France in the World Cup final on Sunday with Lionel Messi seeking to crown his record-breaking career by winning football's biggest prize for the first time.

After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha's 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium.

Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.

Argentina opened their campaign with a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia, but have recovered brilliantly to reach the final.

Who is high up the table in club earnings in the Argentina squad? All can be revealed in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.

Updated: December 18, 2022, 11:21 AM
