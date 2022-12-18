France World Cup salaries: Which 2022 finalist earns the most?

France coach Didier Deschamps knows most neutral fans want Argentina to win the World Cup final on Sunday to give Lionel Messi the perfect send-off from football's biggest tournament.

“I’m fine being alone in the world – that doesn't bother me,” said Deschamps as Les Bleus bid to become the first side to retain the trophy for 60 years.

The World Cup started for France with a deluge of injuries, with Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku and Presnel Kimpembe being ruled out to join Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante on the sidelines.

It is finishing with France's squad being further weakened by a virus that led to defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missing the win over Morocco in the semi-finals.

Deschamps is taking it all in his stride. “We are doing our best to take precautions and adapt as necessary,” he said. “We are trying to live with it, without getting too far, getting too carried away. We're just doing what is necessary.”

The holders opened their campaign with a comfortable 4-1 victory against Australia, and have progressed to the final with some impressive football.

