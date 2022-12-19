Argentina salaries: Which World Cup 2022 winner earns the most?

Argentina beat defending champions France in the World Cup final with Lionel Messi crowning his record-breaking career by winning football's biggest prize for the first time.

After 64 matches and 172 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece produced a stunning finale at Doha's 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, with Argentina claiming the trophy on penalties after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Messi, playing in his fifth World Cup, scored twice to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.

It was tough luck on France striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored only the second hat-trick in World Cup final history but still ended up on the losing side.

Argentina opened their campaign with a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia, but recovered brilliantly to reach the final and then lift the coveted trophy.

