Argentina fans ask for Fifa's help as touts offer World Cup final tickets for $3,000

Argentina fans desperate to see their team in action in Sunday's World Cup final have issued a plea to football authorities, as touts attempt to sell tickets for up to Dh11,000 ($3,000) on the black market.

Dozens of fans waited at Fifa's official ticket centre in central Doha on Friday for up to six hours, after rumours that up to 10,000 additional tickets would be made available for the clash with reigning champions France.

The Buenos Aires Times on Friday reported that supporters had also held protests outside a Doha hotel on Thursday and Friday to call for the Argentine Football Association to ensure tickets were available.

The South Americans have been among the best supported sides in Qatar, often turning stadiums and fan zones into a sea of light blue and white on match days.

Aerolineas Argentinas, the country's national airline, laid on extra flights after the 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia on Tuesday, to meet the huge demand from fans prepared to make the 19-hour journey.

Gathering at the ticket office on Friday, fans urged football authorities to help them get to final of football's showpiece, at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium in central Doha.

World Cup final frenzy

Argentina supporter Emiliano Aguilera is desperate to be in the stands for the World Cup final. Photo: Ali Al Shouk / The National

“We are chanting outside the Fifa ticketing centre because we need final tickets. We are urging AFA to speak to Fifa to provide tickets for us,” said supporter Emiliano Aguilera.

“We are not asking them to provide tickets for free but to buy at the Fifa original price.”

Mr Aguilera, 32, who flew from Ireland with a one-way ticket to attend the quarter-final match against the Netherlands on December 9, said he had waited for several hours on Thursday in hope of securing a ticket.

“As Argentina passed to the final, many Argentina fans booked their flights to Doha to support the team,” Mr Aguilera added.

“I will stand outside Lusail Stadium until the last minute.”

Among the fans gathered, there was a tout selling tickets for $3,000.

Qatari authorities have previously warned that anyone who sells or exchanges tickets for the World Cup without permission from Fifa will face a fine of up to 250,000 Qatari riyals ($69,000).

Fans refuse to give up hope

Argentina fan Carolina Giminez said the ticket situation was 'crazy'. Photo: Ali Al Shouk / The National

Carolina Gimenez said she has been waiting for four hours outside the ticket centre, while her husband went with friends in search of tickets elsewhere.

“I’m here waiting to see if Fifa will sell match tickets for people who have been for one month supporting and cheering for the Argentina team. We will do everything to be in the stadium,” Ms Gimenez told The National.

“They told us here that they have no tickets but there was a rumour that they have 10,000 tickets they will be selling today but so far nothing. It is crazy.”

Fellow fan Juan Carlos, 43, had waited hours in vain, but had not lost of hope of witnessing Argentina's attempt to lift a third World Cup.

“I came here in the hope of getting match tickets but there are no tickets for sale here,” he said.

“I spent a lot of money and left a lot of things behind back home. I have got to do anything I can to get the ticket. There was talk of Fifa releasing 10,000 tickets soon. This is why we are here.”

Federico Delaney, 47, who flew from Miami to be in Doha in time for the quarter-finals, was another Argentina fan left disappointed.

“I managed to support the team in the Croatia match. We want to see the final but they told us there are no tickets. The resale prices are crazy high and we are waiting for any news from AFA and Fifa,” he said.