Struggling Germany train for final shot at staying in World Cup - in pictures

Coach Hansi Flick has laughed off suggestions he will lose his job if Germany crash out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row.

Germany are on a knife-edge in Qatar, and must beat Costa Rica on Thursday and hope that Spain beat Japan to reach the last 16.

Flick masterminded a final training session before the Costa Rica clash and then maintained he had no plans to step down – although he admitted the decision was not his to take.

"Yes, from my side I can confirm [it won't be my last game]," Flick said with a smile.

"You never know what's around the corner but I am looking forward to Germany's home European Championships [in 2024].

"I have a contract until 2024. But that's still a long way away."

Depending on other results, Germany may need to win by as many as eight goals to avoid a second-successive group stage exit, but Flick said thoughts of goal difference had not entered their mind despite Germany "not having everything in our own hands".

"I think it's a little disrespectful to say we will score eight goals against Costa Rica. We would be happy just to win the game," he said.

Germany find themselves in this position because they suffered a shock defeat in their first match to Japan before snatching a draw with Spain.

Flick insisted he did not feel under pressure ahead of the crucial match.

"What is pressure? In this situation we are playing to go into the round of 16, it's nice and that's why we are here.

"I don't feel any pressure. I didn't feel it after Japan and I don't feel it now."

