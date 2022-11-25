Brazil v Serbia player ratings: Richarlison 9, Neymar 8; Tadic 7, Mitrovic 4

Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday.

Neymar's injury apparently came after he was tackled during a breakaway in the second half. He limped for a while but kept playing until being substituted in the 79th minute.

He was in tears on the bench as doctors began treating him in the final minutes of the game at Lusail Stadium.

Brazil outclassed Serbia as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.