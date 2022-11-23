Saudi Arabia enjoys public holiday after World Cup win over Argentina in Qatar

'No one can stop us now': Saudi Arabia fans dare to dream after stunning Argentina win

Saudi Arabia woke up to a public holiday on Wednesday after the country's stunning 2-1 World Cup upset over Lionel Messi's Argentina.

King Salman declared a holiday for all public and private sector employees and schools were closed.

The hopes of 35 million in the kingdom will now be on a strong performance against Poland on Saturday and Mexico on Wednesday, November 30.

A second win would almost certainly see the Green Falcons progress to the second round, which begins on December 2, although how the rest of the group performs will be key.

It is anticipated that tens of thousands of Saudis will make the short journey to Qatar for the next two games, which are expected to be packed to capacity.

Fans were jubilant and the entire Arab world celebrated the win with the people of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi anthem rang out from shops, cafes and offices in Jeddah in celebration.

Some cheered and sang in the streets as others handed out Saudi flags and sweets to passers-by to mark the moment.