USA v Wales player ratings: Weah 7, Pulisic 6; Bale 6, Ramsey 5

A late penalty by Gareth Bale earned Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States on Monday to avoid a losing return to the World Cup after 64 years in a fascinating Group B encounter at a raucous Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Dragged down by US defender Tim Ream in the box, Wales' all-time top scorer stepped up to the penalty spot in the 82nd minute and made no mistake by hammering the ball into the top corner in front of the "Red Wall" of fans.

READ MORE Gareth Bale earns Wales a comeback draw with USA in World Cup opener

With one of the youngest teams at the tournament and themselves returning after eight years, the United States started energetically and took a deserved 1-0 lead with a 36th minute goal from Timothy Weah. They were unlucky not to go into the break with a bigger advantage against a Welsh side.

Weah, the son of Liberian president and former World Player of the Year George Weah, timed his run to perfection after a beautifully-weighted pass from Christian Pulisic and slipped the ball past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

The USA return to action against group leaders England on Friday following Wales' game against Iran earlier the same day.

Emma James has provided the player ratings for the US and Wales in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.